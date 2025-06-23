Holistic Wellbeing Event returns to Bicester next month

Bicester Mind Body Spirit Wellbeing Show

A unique event dedicated to 'holistic wellbeing' is coming back to Bicester next month. The Deer Spirit Mind Body Spirit Wellbeing Show takes place in the function room at Whitelands Farm Sports Ground on Saturday July 5th from 11am until 5pm.

The show features a range of exhibitors offering wellbeing products, handmade crafts and jewellery, original artwork, clothing, perfumes, candles and crystals.

Psychic and tarot readers will be available for one-to-one readings, including Bicester’s own tarot reader - Jacqui Baker, Gloucester's John Odinsson Dyke, and psychic reader Gaynor Mentiply.

The show also features numerology and astrology readings, and holistic therapies. There will be talks on self-healing, fate and destiny, sleep, tarot, and a guided visualisation workshop with Deer Spirit’s Julie Fenn, who will be promoting her extensive range of wellbeing books at the show.