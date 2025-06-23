Holistic Wellbeing Event returns to Bicester next month
The show features a range of exhibitors offering wellbeing products, handmade crafts and jewellery, original artwork, clothing, perfumes, candles and crystals.
Psychic and tarot readers will be available for one-to-one readings, including Bicester’s own tarot reader - Jacqui Baker, Gloucester's John Odinsson Dyke, and psychic reader Gaynor Mentiply.
The show also features numerology and astrology readings, and holistic therapies. There will be talks on self-healing, fate and destiny, sleep, tarot, and a guided visualisation workshop with Deer Spirit’s Julie Fenn, who will be promoting her extensive range of wellbeing books at the show.