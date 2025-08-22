Hogshaw Farm officially opens its brand new 'Deer Meadow' experience

Buckinghamshire has a brand new experience to enjoy, as a popular local farm park officially opens its brand new “Deer Meadow” experience.

Sign up to our daily Banbury Guardian Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Banbury Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hogshaw Farm & Wildlife Park, a family attraction located in central Buckinghamshire, began building Deer Meadow at the start of 2025, transforming a grass field into a haven for a new herd of beautiful Sika Deer. The experience features a brand new viewing platform, as well as the opportunity to walk through the meadow and see these beautiful creatures up close. You can even hand feed them!

Deer Meadow is the only experience of its type in the region. It has been designed to allow visitors the chance to get up close and personal with the animals, while allowing the Sika Deer the space and facilities to retreat should they wish to.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bringing Sika Deer to the farm is part of Hogshaw Farm’s strategy to showcase the best native and European rare breed animals and wildlife, including their different habitats. Creating new enclosures, such as Deer Meadow, and participating in other exciting wildlife projects (such as breed and release) are some of the ways in which Hogshaw is playing its part to preserve wildlife, as well as helping people get close to animals they may not otherwise get the opportunity to see and to learn more about them, while supporting conservation.

Deer Meadow

As always, Hogshaw put the welfare of the animals first, and delayed the opening in order to allow the new herd to fully settle and feel comfortable with human visitors. Back in May, the farm began to allow visitors in, with limited access to give the deer a chance to acclimatise and get used to interaction. After a tentative start, the herd are now extremely happy to be hand fed - and even bring their beautiful deer calves up to join the action!

As well as the Deer Meadow, Hogshaw Farm is home to a variety of fantastic animals, from goats to donkeys to wildcats. While visiting the farm, you’ll be able to meet rare breeds and at risk species, as well as your farm favourites. There’s also a busy schedule of animal encounters and even a daily birds of prey display.

As well as the wonderful animals, the farm features exciting adventure play areas, sand & water zone, pedal go-karts and bouncy pillows for the kids to let off steam!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chris Titley, from Hogshaw Farm, said: “As always when we bring new animals to Hogshaw, we wanted to allow the Sika Deer to feel truly relaxed before opening Deer Meadow. The slow approach has worked, and now our herd is very comfortable with our visitors.

“Deer Meadow is a truly magical attraction - especially when the deer calves join in the fun. Hand feeding a real-life Bambi is definitely a bucket list moment. Come and visit to experience this for yourself!”

hogshawfarm.co.uk