Hogshaw Farm invites local kids for free this January

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Hogshaw Farm is inviting children from Banbury to visit for free this January.

Sign up to our daily Banbury Guardian Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Banbury Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

January is a notoriously tricky month to navigate financially, but a local business is extending a helping hand by giving kids free entrance throughout January.

Hogshaw Farm & Wildlife Park, a family attraction located in central Buckinghamshire, is giving free admission to children when they attend with at least one full paying adult. There is no limit on the number of children per booking, so it is easier for family groups of all shapes and sizes to enjoy the discount. The offer is valid for both online bookings and walk-up admissions - although booking online is advisable to avoid disappointment, and pre-booking of the birds of prey display is strongly advised.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The farm is home to a variety of amazing animals, from chickens to reindeer to wildcats. While visiting the farm, you’ll be able to meet both rare breed farm animals and fascinating European wildlife. There’s also a busy schedule of animal encounters and even a daily flying bird display.

Kids Go Free

As well as the fantastic animals, the farm features indoor soft play, indoor straw maze and exciting bouncy pillows. There’s also pedal go karts, sand and water play zones, and adventure playgrounds to let off steam!

Chris Titley, from Hogshaw Farm, said: “January can feel like a long and dreary month, with the cost of Christmas still weighing us down.

“Getting outside into the fresh air is great for our health, and we’re encouraging families to make the most of the winter and head to Hogshaw Farm. Allowing kids in for free hopefully takes some of the financial pressure off - and gives everyone the chance to have a great day out in the beautiful British countryside.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The farm is home to various rare breed animals, some endangered British wildlife, some cute and cuddly creatures, interesting reptiles and some very cheeky goats. We’ve also got two great cafes and a soft play zone to warm up in after a walk around the farm.

“We really hope this offer allows people to get outside this January and enjoy a fun, educational, and invigorating day out.”