History of the Gaydon Airbase

On Thursday October 17th at 7.30pm in the Warmington Village Hall John Bishop will talk about the history of this iconic airbase.

RAF Gaydon opened in 1942 and is known for its role during the Cold War, when it was under the control of RAF Bomber Command. It was the first Royal Air Force (RAF) station to receive the Vickers Valiant when No. 138 Squadron RAF re-formed there in 1955.

Many local youngsters can probably remember going to Open Days at Gaydon to view and marvel at these huge bombers.

The Vulcan XH558, the last air-worthy V bomber, as part of its farewell Cold War Tour in 2014, flew over the Gaydon site - marking the 60th anniversary of the airfield reopening to receive the V bombers.

In 1978, the site passed into civilian ownership and today hosts the British Motor Museum and auto mobile companies Aston Martin Lagonda and Jaguar Land Rover.

