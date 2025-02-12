Hilarious family-friendly show The Story Forge invites Oxford to ‘Make Your Own Myth’

Award-winning theatre company, Rubbish Shakespeare Company are joining forces with Silly History Boys to proudly present the first UK Tour of The Story Forge: Make Your Own Myth - a hilarious hour of high-octane adventure, told through their distinctive fusion of clowning, silly storytelling, physical comedy and live music, coming to Oxford, April 2025.

The Story Forge: Make Your Own Myth is an immersive, all-ages family show, where two larger-than-life history professors and a live musician make new myths from children's ideas. Audiences will be led through a triptych of tales: the origin of the place they live; the creation myth of a donated item; and a hero's journey - where an audience member will prove themselves a legend.

So... who is the God of dog poo bags? What ancient crime was Marmite the punishment for... and why was it inflicted upon us? Will it be Greek? Viking? Ancient Babylonian? They haven't a clue! This silly iliad - or silliad, if you will - is completely unique every single time it's performed, as three new myths are forged from the unhinged minds of the audience - and a boatload of cardboard props!

‘Horrible Histories on Steroids’ ★★★★★ The Reviews Hub

This hysterical production is a true masterclass in clowning, jam packed full of silly songs, daft gags and belly laughs; whether you're 6 or 106, you'd be mad to myth it!

'An hour of non-stop, high-energy enchantment... A rare and genuine delight' ★★★★ Deborah Cho, The List

The Rubbish Shakespeare Company production team are adept at transposing classic stories for a young audience - their last tour of Romeo and Juliet saw them appear at many notable venues including The Pleasance in Edinburgh, and show runs were extended at both Leeds Playhouse and London's West End, garnering great reviews and audience feedback.

‘One of the best productions of Romeo and Juliet this reviewer has ever seen - and one I haven’t stopped talking about’ ★★★★ Broadway World

Produced to chime with Rubbish Shakespeare Company's mission of 'Theatre for All', this 'choose your own adventure tale' was developed in response to a lack of new stories for children. Using a flexible scripted framework, each show will reflect the local community, as stories are drawn from their imaginations and experiences.

While the storyline is inspired by the ancient classics - giving audiences a recognisable starting point - each show allows children to make original stories, whilst also providing a first time performance experience for many young people.

"It's been a blast! Sharing the stage with these amazing children is incredible, you really see them light up and come alive. As a performer, this has been one of the most fun and rewarding shows I've ever been a part of. Honestly, the kids steal the show every time, and we wouldn't have it any other way! They're the real stars, not us. You really see how naturally storytelling comes to kids. We created The Story Forge largely because children just aren't being exposed to enough new stories. That New National Literacy Trust study really hit home - only 35% of 8–18-year-olds actually read for pleasure? That's crazy! We think a big reason is the lack of fresh, original stories out there for them. So we're doing our bit to change that by creating three brand new stories every show!" Lee Hithersay - Artistic Director of Rubbish Shakespeare Co.

Saturday 26th April, 11am/ 2pm. Pegasus Theatre, Oxford.