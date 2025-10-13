Hidden Holland Cooper wellies around Blenheim Palace for World Mental Health Day

Blenheim Palace has announced its partnership with luxury clothing brand, Holland Cooper to mark World Mental Health Day (10th October), with its ‘Wellie’ness Walks initiative which will take place at the UNESCO World Heritage Site in Oxfordshire.

From 10th to 20th October, visitors are encouraged to connect with nature and explore the Park and Gardens at ‘Britain’s Greatest Palace’ to locate 10 Holland Cooper wellies that have been hidden around the Estate. The initiative serves as a reminder of the positive impact of spending time outdoors to wellbeing and mental health. x8g3qyt

Each wellington boot features a QR code that visitors can scan to be entered into a draw to win a bumper prize that is made up of a pair of Holland Cooper wellington boots, a Holland Cooper styling appointment, a £500 Holland Cooper gift voucher, afternoon tea for four people at Blenheim Palace, and a family Annual Pass - together worth over £1000.

Visitors to the heritage attraction should keep their eyes peeled as the wellies will be hidden in a number of beautiful autumnal spots including iconic landmarks across the Estate such as the Lower Water Terraces, South Lawn, and near the Temple of Diana - the location where Sir Winston Churchill proposed to his love, Clementine Hozier.

World Mental Health Day is about coming together to talk about mental health education, awareness and advocacy against social stigma - to show everyone that mental health matters. Together, Blenheim Palace and Holland Cooper are shining a light on how spending time in green spaces can benefit physical and mental wellbeing.

Jade Holland Cooper, Founder of Holland Cooper, added: “I love the countryside, it’s had a massive influence on me, and it’s where I’m most at home, whether I’m out dead-heading roses or walking across muddy fields. From day one, it also informed the vision I had for Holland Cooper, and is at the heart of everything we do.”

Heather Carter, Managing Director Visitor Attraction at Blenheim Palace, said: “Immersing yourself in nature is so good for the soul and connecting with the great outdoors can work wonders for our mind and wellbeing. We’re hoping that working with Holland Cooper for this important campaign will encourage people to get outside this autumn to explore the Park and Gardens to engage with all we have to offer.”