Here’s how you can enjoy a free ice cream in Oxfordshire this weekend

A housebuilder is inviting homebuyers to the launch of new show homes at its latest development in Oxfordshire – with free ice cream on offer.

On Saturday 7 June from 10.30am-5pm, Redrow South Midlands is unveiling its first show homes at Hampden Meadows, on Cuxham Road in Watlington.

A vintage ice cream cart will be on site from 12-4pm with a range of flavours and toppings for everyone to enjoy as they browse the new development and explore the display properties – The Harrogate Lifestyle and The Richmond.

The Harrogate Lifestyle offers three double bedrooms, each with their own en suite, with the main bedroom enjoying bath, double shower and a separate dressing area. Downstairs, there is an L-shaped open-plan family area and kitchen, plus a separate, spacious lounge for those quieter moments.

Meanwhile, The Richmond comprises four bedrooms, an integrated double garage and little touches like a second family living area and utility room to provide a space for every part of life. The ground floor is mostly open plan, with a light-filled kitchen/dining/family area to the rear and a generous lounge to the front.

Hampden Meadows will offer a total of 145 two, three, four and five-bedroom homes, including affordable housing.

As part of Redrow South Midlands’ commitment to creating thriving communities, a contribution of more than £2.2 million will support education, public transport, public art and the new Watlington relief road.

Andrew Newman, Sales Director for Redrow South Midlands, said: “I’m pleased to invite the public to step inside our new show homes at Hampden Meadows. Visitors will find traditional features and craftsmanship on display, from the exteriors to the high-spec interior havens – the perfect combination for any modern family.

“Also, while the weather is warm, we’d love to make sure local people can enjoy the sun and pick up a free ice cream on us. There is a limited number available so visitors will need to get there ‘as soon as popsicle’ to get their hands on one!

“We are excited to welcome families to our latest development. It’s a great opportunity to see what life could be like here.”