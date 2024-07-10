HanFEST 2024: Foot-tapping live music this July

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

HanFEST Countryside Festival – Saturday 13th July.

HanFEST, Saturday 13 July, 12noon - 8pm, Hanwell near Banbury.

With all the charm of a rural village fete, with the joy of live local folk music, locally produced food & drink and an arts & crafts market, HanFEST is a naturally fun day out for the whole family - and everyone's invited!

HanFEST turns the village of Hanwell into the perfect oasis, offering festival goers throughout the day the opportunity to let their hair down, embrace the village’s rural character and outstanding landscape, whilst offering a mix of entertainment and musical offerings.

HanFEST 2024

HanFEST presents over six hours of great foot-tapping local live music.

1pm Kim Hobday

1:45pm Banbury Bagpipes

2pm Fraser's Fingerstyle

HanFEST 2024 - music, food, drink and activities galore

3pm The Skeptics

3:45pm Drum Circle

4:45pm Linda Watkins

5:30pm Town Sparks

HanFEST 2024 - music, food, drink and activities galore

6:30pm Patrick Crow

7:15pm Harry Pane

Visitors can bring their own outdoor chairs and and enjoy a day of some of the best music you’ll hear in North Oxfordshire this summer!

At 3.45pm there's a free Drum Circle for paid visitors – bring your drums or pots and pans!

HanCrufts the fun dog show returns to HanFEST for the second year, dog owners can enter their pooches before 2pm into a variety of classes for a chance to win some cool doggie gifts courtesy of Croft’s pet store in Banbury.

Enjoy the feeling of a village fete with children’s games, archery and even a human fruit machine. Free parking and dogs on leads are welcome.

Adult Day Ticket - £5

Child (+2-16YRS) Day Ticket - £2.50

Family Day Ticket 2 Adults & 2 Children - £12

Dog Show - Additional £2.50 entry