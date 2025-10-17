Halloween frights and lights at pub in aid of hospice

Fundraising for Katherine House Hospice.

From Thursday 30th October through to Saturday 1st November The Marlstone Tavern and a local family have joined up to raise donations for Katherine House Hospice by putting on a display of Halloween themed inflatables and lights in the pub garden.

There will be treats for the kids.

We hope many people are able to come and support the event and make a donation to Katherine House Hospice.