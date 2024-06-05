Great Big Green Week comes to Bloxham (8-16 June)
and live on Freeview channel 276
Events will reflect local and positive action on Climate Change and Nature Recovery. We hope there will be something for everyone whatever your particular area of interest. All events are free to attend.
On Great Big Green Week's Launch Day, Saturday 8th June, our local group, Biodiversity Bloxham will be running a stall at Bloxham's famous Fun Day, Jubilee Park, Bloxham (12 noon - 6pm).
Come and visit us for plant swaps/sales; book, bric a brac, wildlife info and children's activities.
We are also expecting VIP guests - including the new Leader of Cherwell District Council, David Hingley, and fellow District Councillor for Adderbury, Bloxham and Bodicote, Rob Pattenden.
Never has it been more important to consider our future and the facts, and to act in positive ways to protect Nature and our environment.
We will also be promoting other GBGW events next week including:
- A community clothes swap at Barford St Michael Village Hall on Sunday 9 June (2-4pm)
- A 'Flowers of St Mary's Churchyard Talk, 6.30 for 7pm on Weds 12 June in St Mary's Bloxham, with local botanist and author Peter Sheasby
- Film Night on Saturday 15th, Ex Servicemen's Hall, Bloxham, 6.30pm, 'Can I live?' (2021) on the ways communities are trying to tackle climate change, followed by a complimentary veg/vegan dinner and drinks.
All events are free to attend but please bring cash for any purchases.
Donations always welcome.