Great anticipation for first week of 2025 Shipston Proms Music Festival

By Chris Roberts
Contributor
Published 12th Jun 2025, 11:14 BST
Updated 12th Jun 2025, 13:37 BST

The 27th edition of the Shipston Proms Music Festival fully kicks off with the launch night on Friday 13th June with Country Bound supported by Hokum & Hooch, taking place at the Townsend Hall in Shipston-on-Stour (tickets £15 in advance). Also on the same night is JayKays band at the Coach & Horses pub in Shipston.

Saturday 14th June features the popular Pubs & Café’s Trail around Shipston, ‘Come and Sing’ Handel’s Coronation Anthems with the Stour Singers (tickets £10) at the Shipston Methodist Church and The Sax Pistols at The George, Lower Brailes.

Sunday 15th June has a interesting range of musical styles with ‘Primal Sound’ African drumming sessions at the Townsend Hall (tickets priced for adults & children accordingly), Longborough Festival Opera Picnic at The Scout Hut and the Shipston Sea Shanty Group at the Black Horse Inn in Shipston.

Monday 16th June has Pat ‘Tex’ Austin at The Cherrington in Cherrington, with Tuesday 17th June bringing the Local Primary Schools Concert at Shipston Primary School (only open to those related to a child currently at the school) and the popular Folk Music Night hosted by Keith Finlay & Brimstone at the Black Horse Inn, Shipston.

IBIZA-on-Stour Dance Party (photo by Chris Roberts/Widerview Visual Media)placeholder image
IBIZA-on-Stour Dance Party (photo by Chris Roberts/Widerview Visual Media)

On Wednesday 18th the well-received Mrs. Porter’s Chamberpot Pourri takes place at St. Edmunds Church, Shipston featuring Robyn Pullen and Misspent Ukes (tickets £10 on the door).

Friday 20th June has the popular Songs From the Shows at the Townsend Hall (tickets £10 on the door) as well as Four Hands, One Piano in the Shipston Methodist Church (tickets £10).

Saturday 21st June has the big IBIZA-on-Stour Dance Party at The Hub, Shipston headlined by Judge Jules as well as local talent Rich Harvey, Dirty Harry and Tim Samsara (tickets £15 in advance/£20 on the door).

Also on Saturday 21st June is the Steel Appeal + Brailes Singers at The George Inn, Lower Brailes and the Cotswold Choir at the Townsend Hall, Shipston (tickets £10 adults, £5 children 5+).

Longborough Youth Chorus (photo by Rachel Jones)placeholder image
Longborough Youth Chorus (photo by Rachel Jones)

The new Shipston Proms Music Festival website is found at https://www.shipstonproms.com and tickets for the paid events can either be brought via The Richard Harvey Collection shop in Shipston or via the Proms Eventbrite listing

