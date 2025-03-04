Grand Reopening: The Easington shines with a bold new look

The Easington in Banbury, Oxfordshire welcomes pub-goers back following an extensive nearly 3-week refurbishment.

Featuring a fresher, more modern design, the makeover has seen the pub undergo a complete transformation including a new General Manager and Kitchen Manager. New General Manager Steve Bennett and Kitchen Manager Gabrielle both have a wealth of experience with Steve having spent 34 years in the pub trade while his wife Gabrielle has 25 years.

A revamped bar, stylish soft furnishings and an enlarged dining space are some of the recent changes that have been made to provide guests with a relaxed and welcoming environment to enjoy their visit.

Serving up great quality food, the Easington offers a great value fixed price menu with three courses available for £12.49 from 12pm – 5pm, Monday – Friday and £15.79 after 5pm, Monday – Friday.

But that’s not all — the pub has updated its menu to include a wide range of new, delicious dishes, including Grilled Seabass Fillets, Beef & Red Wine Lasagne and Gobi Dhansak Curry. There is also a fixed price Sunday lunch menu with up to three courses available, including the classic pub roast, with guests able to add three sides bundle of Cauliflower Cheese, Stuffing wrapped in Bacon and Yorkshire Puddings for only £6.49. The Easington is the perfect destination for families to gather and treat mum and grandma this Mother’s Day.

Located near Banbury Town Center the Easington is a great place for families to eat, drink, and relax after a long day exploring St Louis Meadow Park, Banbury Tennis Club and Spiceball Country Park.

Steve Bennett, the new General Manager at the Easington, said: “We are delighted to invite both our regulars and new visitors to experience the fresh latest look of the Easington while still enjoying the familiar, cosy atmosphere that makes our pub special.” Four-legged friends are also welcome at the Easington as the pub has a dedicated dog-friendly space in the bar, along with water available on request to ensure they are as comfortable as their owners.

Under the new management, the team are determined to make the Easington the heart of the local community in Banbury and are currently on the lookout for any local sports teams, societies or charities that would like to use the pub to host weekly or monthly meetings.

The Easington is also excited to announce a lineup of upcoming events, bringing the community together for fun-filled evenings. There will be a popular quiz on Sundays and Wednesday nights, starting on Sunday 9th March and Wednesday 12th March. As well as Red Tooth Poker League nights from Thursday 20th April which will see the top 2 players have the chance to play poker in Las Vegas to lively bingo nights. Whether you're a regular or a first-time visitor, The Easington promises a welcoming atmosphere, good company, and plenty of laughs. Keep an eye on our Facebook page for more information on upcoming events.

The pub also offers a versatile and welcoming space that can hold from 20 to 60 people, which is available for hire. Making it the perfect place to celebrate birthdays, weddings, and other special occasions. Whether you're planning an intimate gathering with friends or a lively event, the Easington team can tailor the space to suit your needs, with catering and drink options available to make your event truly special.

For more information, or to make a booking at the new look Easington please visit their website https://www.emberinns.co.uk/nationalsearch/southeast/the-easington-banbury#/.