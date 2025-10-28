GoodOaks Homecare opens in North Oxfordshire

GoodOaks Homecare, one of the UK’s leading providers of compassionate, person-centred care, has officially opened its North Oxfordshire branch—bringing trusted support to families across and creating 20 new jobs in its first year.

The opening was celebrated by local residents, care professionals, and co-founder Ben Ashton. Although Mayor Alisa Russell was unable to attend due to a personal emergency just moments before her scheduled speech, she sent her warm congratulations and expressed pride in this new chapter.

I was one of the attendees of the grand opening and, as a psychologist and coach passionate about empowering people live their best lives—especially in their later years—I am deeply encouraged to see this kind of care becoming more accessible.

Homecare isn’t just about assistance—it’s about preserving dignity, nurturing independence, and offering peace of mind.

Here are three powerful benefits of professional homecare:

Independence at Home : Clients stay in the comfort of their own homes while receiving tailored support that fits their lifestyle.

: Clients stay in the comfort of their own homes while receiving tailored support that fits their lifestyle. Proactive Health Monitoring : Free health checks help spot small changes early, preventing unnecessary hospital visits and ensuring timely care.

: Free health checks help spot small changes early, preventing unnecessary hospital visits and ensuring timely care. Emotional and Social Connection: Regular visits from empathetic carers reduce isolation and build meaningful relationships.

The new GoodOaks branch is led by Martha and George — two seasoned clinicians with over 20 years of combined experience in health and social care. Their leadership ensures that every client receives care rooted in empathy, professionalism, and deep understanding.

George said: “Our goal is to empower people to live independently and confidently at home. Clients supported by GoodOaks have access to free health checks that can detect health changes, allowing us to escalate care quickly and effectively. These checks provide peace of mind and help prevent unnecessary hospital visits.”

This commitment to care is echoed by a client’s great-niece, who said: “The GoodOaks carers are kind and empathetic every step of the way. It’s difficult to organise such amazing care, but luckily they made it seamless for us.”

GoodOaks offers flexible services ranging from short visits to full-time live-in care. This new team will serve communities including Banbury, Bicester, Summertown, Marston, Botley, Kidlington, Wheatley, Witney, Woodstock and Chipping Norton.

To mark the opening, the team hosted a charity coffee morning and raised £270 for Dementia UK—just one example of their commitment to giving back.

“We’re more than just a care provider,” said Martha. “We’re a family. We empower our clients to live well, support our care professionals to grow, and stand with the causes that matter to our community.”

In a statement that followed the next day, Mayor Alisa Russell said:- “Unfortunately I was unable to attend the official opening of GoodOaks Homecare, but I’m delighted to hear that the event was such a success.

"It is wonderful to see a service dedicated to providing compassionate , high-quality care for members of our community.. Initiatives like GoodOaks Homecare make a real difference to people’s lives and strengthen supportive, caring spirit that defines our town. I wish the team every success as they begin this important work.”

Angela Cook - the writer of this article is an Oxfordshire Psychologist, Coach, & Wellbeing Strategist.

