Goodnight Bloxham

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

As the nights draw in and the clocks go back… a stunning new performance of Rachmaninoff’s Vespers is also showcasing two of England’s brightest new tenor talents in Bloxham - as the sun sets.

Sign up to our daily Banbury Guardian Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Banbury Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As choral peaks go - The ‘All Night Vigil’ is the K2 of choral singing.

It is notoriously tough on choirs with a wide range, fulsome dynamics, and some technical challenges you simply never hear often. Ventiquattro (24) is Oxfordshire’s newest chamber choir with a talent for innovation and they’re taking this head-on. It is a joyous piece, though; unmissable.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Led by Helen Swift, ‘24’ is Oxfordshire’s newest Chamber choir. Showcasing two of the UK’s brightest young tenor talents is a privilege too - Tom Hawkey Soar and Daniel Marles - currently sing with ex-Cathdra, Birmingham Conservatoire and The Sixteen.

Helen Swift

24 is also delighted to be one of the first major concerts hosted by St Mary’s in Bloxham since its superb refurbishment. It’s a wonderful setting for this rich Orthodox masterpiece.

The All Night Vigil, you’ll be glad to hear, does not take all night, and it is in effect a buy-one-get-one-free piece. It starts with Vespers, preparing for sunset and sleep, and moves on to Matins, looking forward to the end of darkness and the coming of light.

The concert starts at 5pm so you can feel the original atmosphere as the sun sets. This November will be a turbulent time with budgets, ghosts, plots, remembrance, elections, and wars. So this is your chance to get out, share the company of friends, the free refreshments (from Naked Wines) included in the ticket price - and enjoy a magical evening to help you face the world anew.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Details here on Eventbrite - Goodnight Bloxham: https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/sleep-tight-bloxham-rachmaninoffs-all-night-vigil-vespers-tickets-920206812347?utm-campaign=social&utm-content=attendeeshare&utm-medium=discovery&utm-term=listing&utm-source=cp&aff=ebdsshcopyurl