Goodnight Bloxham
As choral peaks go - The ‘All Night Vigil’ is the K2 of choral singing.
It is notoriously tough on choirs with a wide range, fulsome dynamics, and some technical challenges you simply never hear often. Ventiquattro (24) is Oxfordshire’s newest chamber choir with a talent for innovation and they’re taking this head-on. It is a joyous piece, though; unmissable.
Led by Helen Swift, ‘24’ is Oxfordshire’s newest Chamber choir. Showcasing two of the UK’s brightest young tenor talents is a privilege too - Tom Hawkey Soar and Daniel Marles - currently sing with ex-Cathdra, Birmingham Conservatoire and The Sixteen.
24 is also delighted to be one of the first major concerts hosted by St Mary’s in Bloxham since its superb refurbishment. It’s a wonderful setting for this rich Orthodox masterpiece.
The All Night Vigil, you’ll be glad to hear, does not take all night, and it is in effect a buy-one-get-one-free piece. It starts with Vespers, preparing for sunset and sleep, and moves on to Matins, looking forward to the end of darkness and the coming of light.
The concert starts at 5pm so you can feel the original atmosphere as the sun sets. This November will be a turbulent time with budgets, ghosts, plots, remembrance, elections, and wars. So this is your chance to get out, share the company of friends, the free refreshments (from Naked Wines) included in the ticket price - and enjoy a magical evening to help you face the world anew.