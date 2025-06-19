Giffords Circus to bring the magic of the big top to Evenley Wood Garden, just 20 mins from Banbury

Giffords Circus, renowned as the UK’s most glamorous circus, is celebrating its 25th anniversary year with a spectacular new show, Laguna Bay, now on tour across the Cotswolds and the south of England until 28th September 2025, arriving in Northamptonshire at Evenley Wood Garden from 26th June - 7th July, just a short 20 minute drive from Banbury.

Giffords Circus is a truly magical experience for audiences of all ages and has captivated and entertained over one million people with its unique, creative and dazzling shows, performed under the canvas of its iconic touring 600 seat big top tent. Giffords Circus is modern day escapism, challenging the preconceptions of a traditional, old-fashioned circus, while retaining the glamour, nostalgia and true magic of a vintage village green circus.

Affectionately referred to as a ‘handmade show’, Giffords Circus has a distinctive identity, lovingly handcrafted by a dedicated team of creatives, who are deeply passionate about this long-standing artform. This year’s much anticipated show is a charming journey back to 1950s America, featuring a blend of bespoke costumes, hand-painted sets, catchy songs, and performances from acrobats, magicians, the return of Tweedy the Clown, plus aerial artists and so much more!

Full of magic, mayhem and mystery, celebrating art, love and kindness, Laguna Bay is the must see show this Summer, taking audiences on a blissful journey across the pond, to the sunny beaches of Orange County, California and 50s vintage kitsch galore.

Giffords Circus Laguna Bay 2025

Cal McCrystal, director of Giffords Circus, said: “Laguna Bay is Giffords Circus 25th anniversary celebration, bringing together a host of exciting worldwide talent and much loved old favourites that will surprise and entertain! Set against the backdrop of colourful 1950’s America, Laguna Bay is a spectacular blend of excitement, and magical moments.”

Laguna Bay opened for Easter at the home of Giffords Circus, Fennells Farm in Stroud. It then continues to tour some of the most picturesque sites across the Cotswolds and the south of England, including:

Evenley Wood Garden in Northamptonshire (26th June – 7th July)

Stonor Park & Gardens in Oxfordshire (10th – 14th July)

Little Barrington in Oxfordshire (17th – 28th July)

Frampton Court Park in Gloucestershire (31st July – 4th August)

Minchinhampton Common in Gloucestershire (7th – 18th August)

Marlborough Common in Wiltshire (21st August – 1st September)

Stratton Meadows in Gloucestershire (4th – 15th September) before returning home to Fennells Farm in Stroud to close the season (18th – 28th September).

Circus Sauce – Giffords Circus’ unique, critically-acclaimed travelling restaurant – will return to accompany the Laguna Bay tour, serving a rustic yet extravagant banquet style three-course feast on selected evenings following the last show of the day, created by a team of talented chefs using local, seasonal ingredients (pre-booking essential). The popular Circus Sauce Café and Diner wagons will also accompany the tour, serving delicious dishes such as smash burgers, halloumi burgers, hot dogs, fries and vegan or vegetarian alternatives, some with an American twist along with a great choice of teas and coffees. Giffords Circus also has a fully licensed bar serving locally sourced alcoholic and soft drinks throughout show days and for dinner service in the restaurant.

Tickets for Giffords Circus Laguna Bay start from £10 for children and from £20 for adults. Tickets for Circus Sauce restaurant are £20 for children and £40 for adults (if booked before 16th April 2025). All tickets are on sale now and available to book at https://giffordscircus.com/