Get the scoop! Oxfordshire housebuilder to host ice cream social

A housebuilder near Banbury is inviting homebuyers and the local community to a summer event with free ice cream on offer.

Sign up to our daily Banbury Guardian Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Banbury Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On Saturday, August 16 from 11am-4pm, Redrow South Midlands will host a day out in the sun at Hampden Meadows, on Cuxham Road in Watlington.

A horsebox ice cream cart will be on site with a choice of nine flavours and a variety of toppings and sauces for everyone to enjoy while they browse the development and explore the display properties – The Harrogate Lifestyle and The Richmond.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Harrogate Lifestyle offers three double bedrooms, each with its own en suite, with the main bedroom enjoying a bath, double shower and separate dressing area. Downstairs, there is an open-plan family space, kitchen and dining area plus a separate, spacious lounge for those quieter moments.

Redrow South Midlands is hosting a summer event close to Banbury.

Meanwhile, The Richmond comprises four bedrooms, with the main bedroom boasting an en suite and walk-in wardrobe. The ground floor is mostly open plan, with a light-filled kitchen/dining/family area to the rear and a generous lounge to the front. Features like the double garage and utility room make this home perfect for busy families.

Hampden Meadows will offer a total of 145 two, three, four and five-bedroom homes, including affordable housing and stamp duty paid of certain properties.

As part of Redrow South Midlands’ commitment to creating thriving communities, a contribution of more than £2.2 million will support education, public transport, public art and the new Watlington relief road.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Andrew Newman, Sales Director for Redrow South Midlands, said: “I’m pleased to invite the public to our summer event at Hampden Meadows. We are expecting a sunny day full of fun and delicious ice cream. Visitors are welcome to look through our show homes and experience the Hampden Meadows lifestyle.

Redrow South Midlands are hosting a summer event with free ice cream.

“Guests will find traditional features and craftsmanship on display, from the exteriors to the high-spec interior havens – the perfect combination for any modern family. Hampden Meadows has the perfect mix of rural countryside with easy connections to Oxford and London.

“We are excited to welcome families to our latest development. It’s a great opportunity to see what life could be like here.”

Located on the scenic Oxfordshire and Buckinghamshire border in a charming town close to historic Oxford, these new houses in Watlington are surrounded by rolling fields but with vibrant towns and cities within easy reach.