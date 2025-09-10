'Get ready to party like it’s 1989 or 1999' - Banbury to host silent disco in aid of charity

Banbury’s Waterside Bar will play host to its first silent disco next month, which will raise money for the Katharine House Hospice and The Fire Fighters Charity.

The 80s vs 90s silent disco promises to be the perfect night out for fans of both synth-pop and the Spice Girls.

Organised by local event team L² Events, the disco will be complete with glow sticks and glitter-fuelled fun, all while raising money for great causes.

A spokesperson for L² Events said: “It’s about fun with purpose.

“We’re bringing something new to Banbury that gets people dancing, laughing and connecting, all while raising funds for causes that really matter, now more than ever.”

Attendees will be handed wireless headphones upon arrival, giving them the opportunity to switch between dedicated 80s and 90s music channels.

The first 100 party-goers through the door will receive a large foam glow stick, and there will be prizes for the best fancy dress costumes on the night.

A proportion of profits from the event will be donated to Adderbury’s Katharine House Hospice and the Fire Fighters Charity, which supports the physical, mental and social well-being of ex-firefighters.

The event is strictly for over 18s only and will run from 7pm until midnight on Saturday, October 18.

A spokesperson for L² Events added: “Spaces are limited. The headphones are wireless. The glow sticks are bright. Get ready to party like it’s 1989 or 1999, because at L² Events, we bring the good vibes and the throwback magic.”

To purchase tickets, pop into The White Horse on North Bar Street or visit: https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/l2-events-presents-80s-vs-90s-silent-disco-tickets-1549599035429?aff=oddtdtcreator