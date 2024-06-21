Friday Night Sims thrills racers at Silverstone Museum

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Racers and gamers can experience the ultimate racing thrill with the successful launch of the new Friday Night Sims at Silverstone Museum.

The Museum, located trackside of the iconic Silverstone circuit, has launched its latest attraction, announcing the arrival of Friday Night Sims, which got off the grid this month. The new evening events ensure speed stars can enjoy numerous driving and racing challenges during adrenaline-fuelled activities running throughout the entire evening from 5pm until 9pm.

Motorsport fans are invited to get their engines revving for Silverstone Museum’s all new Friday Night Sims with the exclusive evening events being staged on selected dates including Friday June 21 and Friday August 16.

Pre-booking for the evening events is advised as racing fans flock to enjoy a night at the Museum like no other. Friday Night Sims gives racers the chance to immerse themselves in a night of high-octane hours of fun and excitement enjoying a thrilling trio of rapid racing experiences at the home of British motor racing.

Friday Night Sims at Silverstone Museum

The exclusive evening events give visitors the opportunity to get behind the wheel and drive the legendary Silverstone GP circuit in the driver’s seat of one of the Museum’s state-of-the-art racing simulators. With ultra-realistic graphics and responsive controls, these cutting-edge racing simulators transport racers into the heart of the action to experience the thrill of driving like a pro. Every Friday Night Sims ticket guarantees at least 30 minutes drive time on the sim rigs alongside additional racing activities taking place throughout the nighttime events.

During the Friday Night Sims sessions, which run from 5pm till 9pm, motor racing fans can also challenge friends and fellow racers on a 30 minute Grand Prix on the Museum’s Scalextric Silverstone track and enjoy more high-speed fun with the RC Racing sessions staged on the night. Racers can get to grips with a range of remote control race cars and take on the track on the Museum’s mezzanine, which overlooks the iconic Silverstone circuit, home of the British Grand Prix.

Racing fans can make a pit stop and take a break from all the action at the Museum’s Refuel Café which will be open during the evening alongside the attraction’s shop, where motorsport fans can pick up some exclusive racing merchandise to commemorate their night.

When booking Friday Night Sims slots in advance, rapid racers can enjoy 20% off with sessions booked online costing £20 versus £25 per person.