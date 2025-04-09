Free Tennis for all - Saturday 26th April 2025
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Banbury Lawn Tennis Club is hosting a free Open Day at Horton View sports ground at 2pm on Saturday 26th April. All abilities and ages are welcome - from toddlers to those still barely tottering. Participating players will also be offered a free hot dog and light refreshments. No previous experience is necessary and all equipment is provided.
Even if you haven't swung a racket before then professional, experienced instructors from Rosie Clark Tennis Coaching Ltd will be there to show you how to play or perhaps just improve your existing form. Additionally, you might like to partake in some "cardio tennis", which is a fun and sociable way to raise your heart rate whilst burning over 600 calories in a full session. It's perfect for people of all ages and tennis playing abilities, where the emphasis is on aerobic cardiovascular fitness rather than tennis technique.
Another slant is to experience the fast-growing pickleball - the perfect active, sociable and achievable sport. Pickleball is a mash-up of tennis, badminton and ping-pong and can be played by singles or in pairs, either indoors or outside, on a smaller court. Like tennis, the aim of the game is to get the ball over the net and prevent your opponent from hitting it back. However, players use hard paddles, a little bigger than ping-pong bats, and a light plastic wiffle ball.
Also on offer is a serving speed competition (the current world record is over 150mph) and a unique Open Day 20% discount on membership fees. Existing members are also encouraged to partake and meet new potential players.
Bring yourself along with your family and friends and have some fun on 26th April. We’d love to see you on court.