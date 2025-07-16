Free sports and leisure activities across Oxfordshire this weekend

Swimming is one of the many free activities on offer this weekend

Better Leisure Centres across Oxfordshire will be running a host of free and low-cost activities as part of their Open Weekend on Saturday 19th and Sunday 20th July.

Highlights include: free swimming lesson taster sessions for children and adults at Didcot Wave Leisure Centre along with free gym sessions for all ages. While Didcot Leisure Centre is offering free coached pickleball sessions open to all abilities.

Across the county in Abingdon, the White Horse Tennis and Leisure Centre is offering children’s swimming sessions for just £1, along with free tennis and ‘tots tennis’ coached sessions. And free Swim School taster lessons in the learner pool. There will also be the opportunity to take part in a range of fitness classes spanning cardio, strength and conditioning.

In West Oxfordshire, Carterton Leisure Centre will be running free Yoga, Zumba, Sculpt & Shape, Step, Bootcamp, Circuits, Hiit and Pilates taster sessions along with Group Cycle classes. There will also be an opportunity for families to enjoy free fun swim sessions in the centre’s two pools.

Kate Mulrey, Better’s Community Sports Manager for Oxfordshire said: “Whether you’re looking to hit the gym, try out a new fitness class or enjoy a swim, there’s something for everyone. We urge as many people as possible to come along, see what’s on offer and join in the fun.”

For more information or to book Open Day sessions, visit https://www.better.org.uk/leisure-centres