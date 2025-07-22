Free LGBTQ art workshop to take place in Banbury this Saturday (July 26)
Former Banbury resident and now London-based illustrator Jason Kattenhorn has organised the ‘zine’ workshop.
Jason hopes the event will connect members of the Banbury LGBTQ community and promote creativity.
Zines or fanzines are typically self-published magazines that are produced by fans of a particular cultural phenomenon and circulated among a small readership.
Taking place at Ruscote Community Centre, the free-to-attend workshop will run for around two-and-a-half hours.
No experience in magazine, zine or art is necessary; just grab a Pritt stick and get stuck in.
Jason said: “Design the teen mag you wish you’d read, collage your fantasy prom-night or create a fanzine for your first crush.
“This is a safe space for everyone. All welcome and no experience needed.”
The workshop will run from 11am until 1.30pm.
For more information or to register for a ticket, visit: https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/queer-diary-zine-making-banbury-tickets-1380950442949?aff=oddtdtcreator
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.