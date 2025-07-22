Free LGBTQ art workshop to take place in Banbury this Saturday (July 26)

Locals have been invited to take part in a free LGBTQ art workshop taking place at a Banbury community centre this Saturday (July 26).

Former Banbury resident and now London-based illustrator Jason Kattenhorn has organised the ‘zine’ workshop.

Jason hopes the event will connect members of the Banbury LGBTQ community and promote creativity.

Zines or fanzines are typically self-published magazines that are produced by fans of a particular cultural phenomenon and circulated among a small readership.

Taking place at Ruscote Community Centre, the free-to-attend workshop will run for around two-and-a-half hours.

No experience in magazine, zine or art is necessary; just grab a Pritt stick and get stuck in.

Jason said: “Design the teen mag you wish you’d read, collage your fantasy prom-night or create a fanzine for your first crush.

“This is a safe space for everyone. All welcome and no experience needed.”

The workshop will run from 11am until 1.30pm.

For more information or to register for a ticket, visit: https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/queer-diary-zine-making-banbury-tickets-1380950442949?aff=oddtdtcreator