Free Family Craft Day at Banbury Museum: Three leather-art stations to try out

On Friday 5 September 2025, Banbury Museum is hosting a free family craft day from 10 am to 2 pm, featuring three hands-on leather-art stations and a live demonstration by The Leather Impressions.

Families with children aged five and over (all under-18s must be accompanied) are invited to drop in and try their hand at stamping, weaving and watching an expert artisan at work. Here’s what to expect:

Leather Stamping Zone

From 10 am until 2 pm, visitors can choose from over 20 steel stamps and press their own designs into vegetarian-tanned leather coasters. All tools and materials are provided, and each participant takes home two bespoke coasters.

Close-up of an artisan’s hands trimming a strip of rich brown leather with a precision knife, as stitching tools and leather thread lie ready on the workbench.

Leather Weaving Corner

Also running 10 am–2 pm, this station supplies pre-cut leather strips in five shades and weaving needles for crafting colourful keyrings and wristbands. Children develop fine-motor skills while creating one keyring and one wristband each.

Live Demo by The Leather Impressions

Sessions start at 11 am, 12 noon and 1 pm, each lasting 20 minutes. Award-winning artisan Sarah Clarke from The Leather Impressions will demonstrate bookmark-making techniques. Arrive ten minutes early for a seat—each session’s first 20 attendees receive a complimentary handcrafted bookmark.

Visitor Information

Admission: Free, no booking required

Free, no booking required Age guidance: 5+ with adult supervision

5+ with adult supervision Accessibility: Step-free access throughout; family toilets and refreshments available on site

Step-free access throughout; family toilets and refreshments available on site Travel & parking: Limited museum bays; nearby on-street parking and Stagecoach buses 200/201 stop outside

Top Tips

Aim to arrive by 10.15 am to avoid queues.

Bring an extra adult if you have more than two children.

Wear something you won’t mind getting a little dusty.

For a full listing of Banbury events and future family activities, visit the What’s On page on the Banbury Guardian website. We look forward to seeing your little makers at Banbury Museum!