Free Family Craft Day at Banbury Museum: Three leather-art stations to try out
Families with children aged five and over (all under-18s must be accompanied) are invited to drop in and try their hand at stamping, weaving and watching an expert artisan at work. Here’s what to expect:
Leather Stamping Zone
From 10 am until 2 pm, visitors can choose from over 20 steel stamps and press their own designs into vegetarian-tanned leather coasters. All tools and materials are provided, and each participant takes home two bespoke coasters.
Leather Weaving Corner
Also running 10 am–2 pm, this station supplies pre-cut leather strips in five shades and weaving needles for crafting colourful keyrings and wristbands. Children develop fine-motor skills while creating one keyring and one wristband each.
Live Demo by The Leather Impressions
Sessions start at 11 am, 12 noon and 1 pm, each lasting 20 minutes. Award-winning artisan Sarah Clarke from The Leather Impressions will demonstrate bookmark-making techniques. Arrive ten minutes early for a seat—each session’s first 20 attendees receive a complimentary handcrafted bookmark.
Visitor Information
- Admission: Free, no booking required
- Age guidance: 5+ with adult supervision
- Accessibility: Step-free access throughout; family toilets and refreshments available on site
- Travel & parking: Limited museum bays; nearby on-street parking and Stagecoach buses 200/201 stop outside
Top Tips
- Aim to arrive by 10.15 am to avoid queues.
- Bring an extra adult if you have more than two children.
- Wear something you won’t mind getting a little dusty.
For a full listing of Banbury events and future family activities, visit the What’s On page on the Banbury Guardian website. We look forward to seeing your little makers at Banbury Museum!