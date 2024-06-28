Free dementia information event is being held in Deddington
Dementia Oxfordshire, a service provided by Age UK Oxfordshire, is holding an information drop-in event at the Windmill Centre, Deddington on Wednesday 4th September, 10am – 3pm.
As well as lots of information from Dementia Oxfordshire’s own team of advisers about how to live well with dementia, there will also be a host of other organisations with helpful support for older people, including advice for family carers, how to avoid scams, where to access community activities and how technology can make life easier around the house.
There will also be delicious refreshments, craft stalls, a Zumba taster session and musical entertainment.
The Windmill Centre, Deddington, Wednesday, 4th September, 10am – 3pm
Admission is free.
For more information, please contact Katie on [email protected] or call 07827 235441.
