Freddie's Future Bone Cancer Ball to be held at Whately Hall Hotel in Banbury

I am reaching out on behalf of the Bone Cancer Research Trust, the only charity dedicated to fighting primary bone cancer by funding vital research, raising awareness, and providing support to patients and their loved ones.

I am writing about this year’s first ever Freddie’s Future Bone Cancer Ball, which is taking place on Saturday 29th November at The Whately Hall Hotel, Banbury.

As well as fantastic entertainment, the night consists of a raffle, three course dinner, silent auction, live auction, and much more. You can find out more information here: Freddie's Ball 2025 | Bone Cancer Research Trust . You are able to book tables / seats via this link also. black Neon Fuzz are performing, the amazing Aaron Williams is our host, Wise Investment are our main sponsor.

To make the Freddie's' Future Ball a success, we are once again seeking contributions in the form of raffle and auction prizes. We would really appreciate it if you could consider donating a prize or even sponsoring a table. We would be incredibly grateful for any donations, big or small.

Your generosity in donating or coming to the evening would greatly contribute to our fundraising total and enable us to continue our efforts in fighting this cruel disease and supporting those affected. You would not only be supporting a worthy cause but also showcasing your commitment to making a positive difference to the lives of others. If you are able to donate a prize or have any questions, please get in touch.

Let's make Freddies’ Future Ball a memorable and successful event and make memories at the same time!