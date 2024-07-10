Former Soho Farmhouse Executive Chef to lead FarmED Cafe near Chipping Norton

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Gareth Rhodes, former Executive Chef at Soho Farmhouse and Head Chef at COYA in London has taken charge of the kitchen at the FarmED Cafe, a farm to fork eatery based at the regenerative demonstration farm and conference barns near Chipping Norton in the Cotswolds.

Gareth Rhodes, former Executive Chef at Soho Farmhouse and Head Chef at COYA in London has taken charge of the kitchen at the FarmED Cafe, a farm to fork eatery based at the regenerative demonstration farm and conference barns near Chipping Norton in the Cotswolds.

Gareth, hails from Norfolk, and his love and passion for food and cooking started when he watched his Nan cook in her kitchen.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Banbury Guardian Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Banbury Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

London was always going to be the place to go and develop his passion and that is exactly what he did. His CV includes well known London Restaurants such as the iconic Rib Room & Oyster Bar, Mju by Tetsuya Wakuda at the Millenium Hotel, Zuma London, MIchelin-starred Italian restaurant Zafferano’s, Tom’s Kitchen with Tom Aikens (Chelsea), La Petite Maison and more recently, Head Chef at COYA, London.

Gareth Rhodes, Cook @ FarmED

Gareth’s next move was to Soho Farmhouse as Executive Chef, where he had overall responsibility for all food outlets, including all day dining restaurant, the Main Barn, serving up to 1000 covers per day, the Pen Yen Japanese Restaurant and overseeing Feasts, functions and events.

A stint in Consultancy followed, involving menu design and research for high end restaurant operators, plus assisting clients with bespoke supplier research and advising on kitchen design, layout and equipment specifications.

The FarmED centre was opened by HM King Charles, then HRH Prince of Wales, in June 2021 and has since won numerous awards for its eco-architectural design and work in promoting regenerative agriculture and sustainable, seasonal food to mitigate climate change.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The FarmED Cafe is open to the public for breakfast, lunch, tea, coffee and cakes and also caters for visitors attending a range of courses and events as well as delegates from organisations hiring the venue for their bespoke team away days.

‘I am excited by many aspects of working in the FarmED kitchen’ says Gareth.

‘You have to be inventive with seasonal vegetables, managing gluts and gaps and with my background in Japanese restaurants I’m really looking forward to introducing Asian-inspired dishes, which pack a lot of punch in terms of vegetables.

'I’m particularly looking forward to tomato season but it’s wonderful working with veg which comes straight from the ground in the kitchen garden here. You can literally smell the freshness of the carrots through the soil.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

'It’s unbeatable in terms of nutrients too. I’m also keen to do more with the amazing pizza oven here. I love cooking with charcoal and wood; it’s how you should cook, how we used to cook and I will be introducing a sourdough programme for breads, pizza and focaccia.’

‘We’re thrilled to be working with Gareth,’ says FarmED Operations Manager and restaurateur, Sally Pullen.

‘The FarmED Cafe has a variety of functions, catering to locals who just want to enjoy a nutritious and sustainable breakfast or lunch, as well as larger groups looking for bespoke catering for their team away days. Gareth’s credentials and experience will bring a whole new flavour to our menus.’