Watch: Actor near Banbury stars in horror film with big name executive producers

An actor near Banbury has starred in a new horror-comedy film featuring The Lord of the Rings and Game of Thrones stars as executive producers.
By Jack Ingham
Published 23rd Jan 2024, 11:39 GMT
Wroxton-born actor Tori Butler-Hart stars in new comedy-horror film Dagr.Wroxton-born actor Tori Butler-Hart stars in new comedy-horror film Dagr.
Wroxton-born actor Tori Butler-Hart will lead alongside The A List’s Ellie Duckles and Matt Barber from Downton Abbey in the new British film Dagr.

Directed and written by Tori’s husband, Matthew Butler-Hart, and executively produced by Conleth Hill and Sir Ian McKellen, the film will see a digital release in the UK and Ireland on April 8.

Dagr tells the story of two fame-seeking YouTubers who travel to an 18th-century mansion house posing as caterers for a high-end fashion shoot in a bid to steal from the property.

However, when they arrive at the mansion, they unwittingly find themselves caught in a haunted house plagued by the ghost of a murderous druid.

The film will have a special showing and qustion and answer session with the cast and crew at The Light cinema in Banbury on February 9.

