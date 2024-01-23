Watch: Actor near Banbury stars in horror film with big name executive producers

Wroxton-born actor Tori Butler-Hart stars in new comedy-horror film Dagr.

Wroxton-born actor Tori Butler-Hart will lead alongside The A List’s Ellie Duckles and Matt Barber from Downton Abbey in the new British film Dagr.

Directed and written by Tori’s husband, Matthew Butler-Hart, and executively produced by Conleth Hill and Sir Ian McKellen, the film will see a digital release in the UK and Ireland on April 8.

Dagr tells the story of two fame-seeking YouTubers who travel to an 18th-century mansion house posing as caterers for a high-end fashion shoot in a bid to steal from the property.

However, when they arrive at the mansion, they unwittingly find themselves caught in a haunted house plagued by the ghost of a murderous druid.