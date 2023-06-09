Banbury's The Light cinema complex celebrates first anniversary this weekend

The Light Cinema complex in Banbury is celebrating its one year birthday this Saturday (June 10) with a variety of exciting events, activities, and offers.

The cinema is showing a film line-up that includes Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, featuring a special character visit from Spider-Man, The Little Mermaid, and the newly released Transformers: Rise of the Beasts, as well as bringing back DC League of Super-Pets for a family special screening.

Spider-Man will be meeting and greeting guests from 1pm and there will be lots of activities to keep children entertained including face painting, balloon modelling and kids crafting plus special meal deals for children over the weekend.

On Saturday evening a dj will be performing and The Light are offering deals on cocktails across the weekend providing adult visitors an ideal place to relax.

Business manager of The Light Banbury, Leon Fairbank, said: “We’re so excited to be a year old and can’t wait to celebrate with our fantastic guests and team. We have plenty of great events and offers planned across both film and leisure so come and join us. Everyone is welcome!”

The cinema is also running a competition to win the ultimate day out with one lucky person winning a pair of tickets plus a choice of two leisure activities for up to four people. To enter the competition sign up to the cinema’s newsletter before Monday (June 12).