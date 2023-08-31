Banbury cinema celebrates National Cinema Day by offering discounted film tickets

A cinema in Banbury will celebrate National Cinema Day by offering discounted film tickets over the weekend.

The Light cinema is joining the national initiative again and offering tickets to all films for £3 on Saturday (September 2) and for select showings on Sunday (September 3).

Saturday will see a wide selection of films being shown, including the global blockbuster films Barbie, Oppenheimer, and Mission: Impossible Dead Reckoning.

Brand new releases like The Equalizer 3, Cobweb, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse and Blue Beetle will also be shown.

Sunday’s showings for £3 will include the National Theatre’s one-woman show Fleabag, The Super Mario Bros Movie, a toddler time screening of Bing's Animal Stories, as well as an autism-friendly showing of Elemental, plus more.

The Light is also offering special prices and promotions on select cinema treats and drinks available to buy in-venue and is offering a one-month free premiere membership deal, which runs until September 8.

CEO of The Light cinemas James Morris said: "We are really excited to be part of National Cinema Day again this year and to offer our guests the opportunity to join us and see a wide variety of amazing films and events at special offer prices.

"Following on from the success of last year, we have decided to extend the £3 offer to select films on Sunday again, and we also have some fantastic offers and promotions to ensure that our guests have a great experience with us. We can’t wait to welcome everyone!"