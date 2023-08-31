News you can trust since 1838
Banbury cinema celebrates National Cinema Day by offering discounted film tickets

A cinema in Banbury will celebrate National Cinema Day by offering discounted film tickets over the weekend.
By Jack Ingham
Published 31st Aug 2023, 15:49 BST
Updated 31st Aug 2023, 15:50 BST

The Light cinema is joining the national initiative again and offering tickets to all films for £3 on Saturday (September 2) and for select showings on Sunday (September 3).

Saturday will see a wide selection of films being shown, including the global blockbuster films Barbie, Oppenheimer, and Mission: Impossible Dead Reckoning.

Brand new releases like The Equalizer 3, Cobweb, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse and Blue Beetle will also be shown.

The Light cinema is celebrating National Cinema Day this weekend with film tickets for £3.The Light cinema is celebrating National Cinema Day this weekend with film tickets for £3.
Sunday’s showings for £3 will include the National Theatre’s one-woman show Fleabag, The Super Mario Bros Movie, a toddler time screening of Bing's Animal Stories, as well as an autism-friendly showing of Elemental, plus more.

The Light is also offering special prices and promotions on select cinema treats and drinks available to buy in-venue and is offering a one-month free premiere membership deal, which runs until September 8.

CEO of The Light cinemas James Morris said: "We are really excited to be part of National Cinema Day again this year and to offer our guests the opportunity to join us and see a wide variety of amazing films and events at special offer prices.

"Following on from the success of last year, we have decided to extend the £3 offer to select films on Sunday again, and we also have some fantastic offers and promotions to ensure that our guests have a great experience with us. We can’t wait to welcome everyone!"

For more information and for tickets, visit https://banbury.thelight.co.uk/

