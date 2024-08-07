Banbury business to host drive-in cinema experience to raise funds for local charities

A Banbury cleaning products business will host a drive-in cinema experience next week to raise money for three local charities.

Cleaning product manufacturer Cleenol will be screening the popular The Greatest Showman on a giant LED screen at Banbury Rugby Club on Sunday, August 18.

The screening is one of several charity fundraising efforts staff at Cleenol have organised to celebrate the company’s 75th anniversary.

Money raised from the fundraisers, which include skydiving, abseiling and lorry pulling, will go towards Katharine House Hospice, Thames Valley Air Ambulance and Oxfordshire Mind.

The rugby club’s bar will be serving hot food and drinks, and Cleenol staff will be doing the rounds with popcorn and sweet snacks, so attendees don’t need to leave their cars once the film has started.

People are invited to arrive at the rugby club from 7.30pm for the screening that begins at 8.30pm. Tickets for the drive-in cinema are £30 per car.

For more information, visit here.