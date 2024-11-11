Farming community comes together for third Blenheim Palace Rural Crime Conference

James Hunter​​​​, Rural Property Manager at Blenheim Palace

Over 70 farmers attended last week’s Rural Crime Conference at Blenheim Palace, organised in conjunction with Thames Valley Police, to discuss a range of relevant subjects, including crime prevention, business planning, and mental health.

The event also featured a wide range of stalls from organisations including the NFU; Datatag; ATVTrac; Thames Valley Police; Neighbourhood Watch; and Rural Technology.

Now in its third year, the event saw the farming community meet at the Stables Café to enjoy a delicious hog roast followed by a series of engaging speakers, including:

Mark Thomas from The Farming Community Network, a charity to support farmers and their families. Mark discussed the importance of mental health in the farming community and addressed issues such as loneliness, lack of support, and isolation, as well as impact of the recent budget on the mental health of farmers.

Guests enjoyed a delicious hog roast

Insp Stuart ‘Hutch’ Hutchinson and Insp Chris Ball from Thames Valley Police discussed activities of the Rural Crime Taskforce, which is the rural taskforce largest in the Country.

He stressed the importance of reporting all crimes to police so they can respond, hotspots for rural crime and types of crime such as hare coursing and vehicle theft. Tim Field from The North Cotswold Farming Network spoke about local production and landscape recovery.

Merilyn Davies, Community Lead at Blenheim, commented: “This event goes from strength to strength; it’s fantastic to see the farming community come together and share knowledge and experiences to help one another.”