Family fun day in aid of the brain charity

FUN DAY!

Come and join us for a day of fun for the whole family! Lots of fun things including a dog show! Free entry and parking

Organiser Rhianne is passionate about supporting people with conditions impacting the brain. Rhianne's dad suffered from a brain tumor and now dedicates her time caring for others with similar conditions. She is a support worker for Appoint Us Services providing support and companionship for people with dementia and wants to raise money for The Brain Charity to support others with similar conditions.

The fun day is for the whole family. It is on 11am-4pm at Manor Farm in Fenny Compton. Entry and parking is free. Dog show entries are £2.50 and all monies raised will go directly to the charity. This is a cash only event