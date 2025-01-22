Fairport Convention to visit Leamington Spa in February

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Legendary Folk Rockers Fairport Convention will play the Royal Spa Centre in Leamington Spa on Thursday February 20th, as part of their 2025 UK Tour.

With a career now spanning 58 years, each trip around the sun herald's another milestone, with 2025 seeing Fairport Convention 55 years on from their seminal Full House album - featuring Simon Nicol, Dave Pegg and Dave Mattacks - all of whom join the lineup for the 2025 UK Tour.

Formed in 1967, the band pioneered the blending of traditional instruments with electric instrumentation, in turn becoming synonymous with the 'electric-folk' sound. Their annual music festival attracts up to 15,000 people to the fields of Oxfordshire each August, and unlike many of their peers, they continue to sell out venues across the country - delighting both existing fans and new converts alike.

With their most well-known track Who Knows Where The Time Goes now nearing 30 million Spotify plays, Fairport are true statesmen of British music - cherished by critics, musicians and fans in equal measure.

Fairport's Cropredy Convention 2025

Fresh from a well-deserved festive break, the architects of British Folk Rock hit the road on January 30th, taking in 27 dates throughout England, Scotland and Wales, appearing at the Royal Spa Centre in Leamington Spa on Thursday February 20th.

Fairport Convention

Royal Spa Centre, Leamington Spa

Thursday 20th February 2025, 7:30pm