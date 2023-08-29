Eydon Village Fete

Eydon's Village Fete is back this Sunday 3rd September. Grand opening at 12 noon by the Royal Oak Morris and lots of fun until 4pm.

Everyone loves a good village fete and there is none better than the annual get together at Eydon.

This year will be very special as the programme includes the final performance of Royal Oak Morris, 38 years after their very first dance at the Eydon Fete.

Advertisement

Advertisement

They will be performing several of the 'Eydon Tradition' dances including 'The Road to Eydon'.

Royal Oak Morris

Come and spend a genial afternoon enjoying the Food Village, bar, teas and cakes.

Bring all your lovely pooches along and enter a variety of different classes to test your canine friends and the Fun “Terrier Racing”, which is open to all-comers. Classes for all breeds, sizes and ages.

There's lots to take part in with the children's fancy dress and for bakers of all ages a cake competition.