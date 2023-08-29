News you can trust since 1838
Eydon Village Fete

Eydon's Village Fete is back this Sunday 3rd September. Grand opening at 12 noon by the Royal Oak Morris and lots of fun until 4pm.
By Susan CroftsContributor
Published 29th Aug 2023, 11:47 BST

Everyone loves a good village fete and there is none better than the annual get together at Eydon.

This year will be very special as the programme includes the final performance of Royal Oak Morris, 38 years after their very first dance at the Eydon Fete.

They will be performing several of the 'Eydon Tradition' dances including 'The Road to Eydon'.

Royal Oak MorrisRoyal Oak Morris
Come and spend a genial afternoon enjoying the Food Village, bar, teas and cakes.

Bring all your lovely pooches along and enter a variety of different classes to test your canine friends and the Fun “Terrier Racing”, which is open to all-comers. Classes for all breeds, sizes and ages.

There's lots to take part in with the children's fancy dress and for bakers of all ages a cake competition.

All the fun of the fete, swing boats, coconut shy, stalls and games. Plus a display of classic cars, and Brackley Brass Band.