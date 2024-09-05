Experience history at Stowe House: Talks and tours this Autumn

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Calling all history and culture enthusiasts! Stowe House is rounding off a year of celebrations with a series of exclusive events this autumn, offering visitors the chance to explore the rich heritage and ongoing restoration of this architectural gem. Join us for an immersive experience of history, craftsmanship, and conservation efforts that have shaped Stowe House’s transformation into one of Britain’s most significant historic houses and award-winner of the Georgian Group’s ‘Restoration of a Georgian Country House’.

Heritage Open Day Date: Wednesday 11 September Time: Tours every 30 minutes from 11 AM - 4 PM Price: Free (Pre-booking required)

Discover the grandeur of Stowe House with a free Heritage Open Day. Exclusive guided tours will take you through the South Front, Marble Saloon, and North Hall, providing a rare opportunity to explore the architectural brilliance of this magnificent estate. Pre-booking is required for this popular event. Explore more of the estate with free entry to the gardens at National Trust Stowe, Stowe Church and the Gothic Temple which is a holiday cottage for the Landmark Trust.

Call to book: 01280 818006

Talks at Stowe House feature expert guest speakers

Restoration vs. Conservation Talk Date: Thursday 12 September Time: 5:30 PM (Gold Leaf Gilding Workshop at 5 PM) Price: Free (Gilding activity £2 per person)

Explore the fascinating differences between restoration and conservation in this engaging talk with experts Chroma Conservation. Discover how Stowe House’s historic ceilings have been carefully preserved and learn about the philosophical approaches that guide these efforts. Before the talk, attendees can participate in a hands-on gold leaf gilding workshop for just £2 per person.

Restoring an 18th-Century Masterpiece Date: Thursday 24 October Time: 6 PM Price: £10 per person

Stowe House in Buckinghamshire

Celebrate 25 years of restoration at Stowe House with a special tour led by Anna McEvoy, Co-Director of the Stowe House Preservation Trust. Anna, who has been involved in the restoration project since 2005, will take visitors through the beautifully restored State Rooms, offering a detailed look into the historical research and meticulous craftsmanship that have returned this 18th-century treasure to its original splendour.

"Stowe House is not just a historic artefact, but a living, breathing building that has inspired generations of visitors and students. Our events offer visitors the chance to see how we preserve this legacy and share the stories behind its restoration." — Anna McEvoy, Co-Director of the Stowe House Preservation Trust

Each of these events showcases the ongoing efforts of the Stowe House Preservation Trust, an organisation committed to preserving the history and beauty of this iconic site. Once the home of a prominent political family, Stowe House continues to inspire visitors with its stunning architecture and art. Pre-booking is essential for all events. Don’t miss this unique opportunity to step behind the scenes and experience the history of Stowe House.