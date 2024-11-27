Embark on a Neverland experience at Blenheim Palace’s Adventure Play this festive season

Blenheim Palace is inviting children and their families to embark on a swashbuckling journey in Adventure Play this festive period, with storyboards along the way to encourage imaginative play, inspired by the magic of Neverland.

Until 1st January 2025, young adventurers can immerse themselves in the magic of J.M. Barrie’s beloved story of Peter Pan at Blenheim Palace’s Adventure Play, a hidden world of adventure.

Children can earn their own Adventure Play badge after completing the Neverland storyboard activities, which spark imagination and bring Barrie’s famous characters to life. Designed for inquisitive minds and vivid imaginations, the play area is home to a thrilling network of tunnels, bridges, cargo nets, and hidden chambers for endless exploration and excitement.

J.M. Barrie, the author of Peter Pan, gifted the rights to his beloved story to Great Ormond Street Hospital (GOSH) in 1929. The Darlings’ family home in the story drew inspiration from Barrie’s own lodgings, located near the hospital. His generous act has provided ongoing support for seriously ill children treated at GOSH, making this event a celebration of both play and purpose.

The Neverland activities at Blenheim Palace this year are part of an ongoing partnership between Great Ormond Street Hospital Charity (GOSH Charity) and Blenheim Palace, which promises to bring the timeless story of Peter Pan to life while giving children at GOSH the best chance, and childhood, possible.

Heather Carter, Managing Director - Visitor Attraction at Blenheim Palace, said: “We are thrilled to bring the magic of Neverland to Adventure Play this Christmas. It’s a unique opportunity for families to create unforgettable memories whilst celebrating the wonder of the timeless story of Peter Pan. It’s also a privilege to highlight the legacy of Barrie’s generosity, which continues to support Great Ormond Street Hospital and the incredible work they do.”

After visiting Adventure Play, families can browse the Neverland themed shop, where they can purchase Neverland themed coasters, Christmas tree decorations, and mugs featuring much loved characters; Peter Pan, Wendy, Tinkerbell, Captain Hook, and Croc.

Adventure Play at Blenheim Palace is currently operating winter opening hours, from Friday to Sunday. During the school holidays (23rd December to 3rd January), Adventure Play will be open throughout the week as normal.

The Palace & Play Pass is £150 for a family of four (two adults and two children) and is £50 per adult and £40 per child for individual day passes. Existing Family Annual Pass holders (two adults and two children) can upgrade to the new Palace and Play Pass for £51 and individual annual passes can be upgraded for £18 per child and £12 per adult.