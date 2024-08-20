Embark on a culinary adventure this Friday in Oxfordshire
Oxford Active is hosting an exciting cooking day in Banbury, Oxfordshire this Friday - a perfect treat for children before the summer holidays wind down.
Children aged 8-14 will have the chance to whip up fun dishes including campfire churros, halloumi skewers, quesadillas, campfire nachos and even a cake - all cooked over a campfire.
To add to the excitement, there will be treats like cinnamon swirls to make and bake in the kitchen for a delicious afternoon snack.
Their Culinary Camps are perfect for children who love cooking or creative activities, though all children are welcome and they encourage everyone to try out fun new skills. Camps are suitable for ages 8-14 and cost £60 for the day, with all ingredients and tools provided—just bring an apron and a packed lunch.
Oxford Active's Campfire Cooking Camp will take place this Friday, 23rd August, from 9 am to 5 pm (with extended care available from 8.15 am to 6 pm at no extra cost). Booking is required.
Book a spot on Oxford Active's Campfire Cooking Camp and embark on a fun cooking adventure!
