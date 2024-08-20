Embark on a culinary adventure this Friday in Oxfordshire

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Oxford Active is hosting an exciting culinary adventure this Friday at their Active Chefs Camp in Banbury Oxfordshire. Children aged 8-14 will have the opportunity to whip up fun and creative dishes to cook outdoors on the campfire.

Children aged 8-14 will have the chance to whip up fun dishes including campfire churros, halloumi skewers, quesadillas, campfire nachos and even a cake - all cooked over a campfire.

To add to the excitement, there will be treats like cinnamon swirls to make and bake in the kitchen for a delicious afternoon snack.

Campfire Cooking Day in Banbury - Friday 23rd August

Their Culinary Camps are perfect for children who love cooking or creative activities, though all children are welcome and they encourage everyone to try out fun new skills. Camps are suitable for ages 8-14 and cost £60 for the day, with all ingredients and tools provided—just bring an apron and a packed lunch.

Oxford Active's Campfire Cooking Camp will take place this Friday, 23rd August, from 9 am to 5 pm (with extended care available from 8.15 am to 6 pm at no extra cost). Booking is required.

Book a spot on Oxford Active's Campfire Cooking Camp and embark on a fun cooking adventure!