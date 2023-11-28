Elm Tree Planting Ceremony with Andrea Leadsom MP, All Saints Church, Croughton
Croughton Parish Council are delighted to invite all to our new Elm Tree planting ceremony taking place this Saturday 2nd December at 1.30pm in honour of King Charles III's Coronation year.
There was great sadness earlier this year in the village of Croughton when a historic ancient elm tree finally succumbed to Dutch Elm disease and had to have its remaining trunk dug up and removed.This huge elm had stood outside the gates of All Saints Church, Croughton for so long it is thought to have been mentioned in the Doomsday book and was at least several hundred years old.
Croughton Parish Council were just about to give up the search for a young disease resistant elm sapling to replace it, when Hilliers Nurseries came to the rescue and kindly donated a young Elm that is resistant to Dutch Elm disease. We are very much hoping the new one will stand the passing of time for just as long as the old one!.
- Ceremony starts on Saturday December 2nd at 1.30pm , Church lane, Croughton. Andrea Leadsom MP will be joining us to start the proceedings along with local Councillors and members of the public.
- The historic Norman church the Elm stands behind will be open for cakes, teas and mince pies afterwards.
- Family friendly event, all welcome!