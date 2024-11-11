Elfy gym staff in Banbury take part in Santa run

Staff at The Exercise Lounge in Banbury are already getting into training for a local hospice’s festive fun run.

This fit and ‘elfy bunch will be swapping dumb bells for sleigh bells and joining Katharine House Hospice’s Fun Run at Spiceball Park on Sunday 1 December.

The festive 1.5km or 5km fun run raises thousands of pounds each year to help the hospice support local people with life-limiting illnesses.

Lana Petrie, manager of The Exercise Lounge, will be putting her expertise to good use and leading the Santas on the day with a warm-up before the run.

Lana said: “Doing the warm-up for this event is something I’m really excited for, as I’ve wanted to do it for years! I’ve been working on different social events for all of the members at The Exercise Lounge. And what better way than to do something that is fun for us, but also for a really good cause.”

Helen Lerwill said: “Our Santa Fun Run is a great way to kick off the festive season and we can’t wait to welcome The Exercise Lounge and the other hundreds of Santas taking part. We’d also like to thank this year’s sponsors; Norbar, Hayfield Homes, David Wilson Homes and Barratt Homes for helping to fund the event. We’re delighted to be working with them and incredibly grateful for their support.”