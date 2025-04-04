Eleven artists in village Artweek trail

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

If you are looking for an easy - but very varied - art trail to follow during Artweek in May, a village in North Oxfordshire can boast a total of 11 artists

They will be showing their work at three separate venues in Lower Heyford.

At the top of the village, Dave Watts will be re-opening his pop-up gallery in the old wash house in his garden in Freehold Street. The wash house is thought to date from around 1800 and has a fireplace which was once used for heating up the water for washing.

"I'm displaying as many pictures as I can," says Dave. "This year there will be some bargain prices because - once I've framed pictures - I just don't have room to store them. So if you want an original picture at a very good price, do pop by."

Wide variety on display at "Art More Lovely" in Heyford House.

He opened the gallery two years ago, installing hanging rails and lights. "Visitors seemed to like coming to a rather quirky gallery in a garden," says Dave. "It's small, but I've kept the original bare brick of the walls so it has some atmosphere."

His pictures are pastel or watercolour. In January, he had a picture selected for the Pastel Society annual exhibition at the Mall Galleries in London. "It's the third time it's happened and it's a real honour, because the leading pastel artists in the country exhibit at the annual show."

At the other end of the village, Fleur Enser will once again be opening her pottery studio in Church Lane. Fleur has been involved in artweeks since 2012, and her work has attracted a loyal following. She has had a varied artistic career - designing fashion and textiles, making dresses, illustrating greetings cards and doing interior design, before immersing herself in ceramics.

"This year I am moving towards larger statement pieces and being more exuberant with my brushstrokes," says Fleur.

Fleur Enser with one of her new pieces in her studio.

"My work is still monochrome, and I will be exhibiting earthenware and stoneware pots, which I make by hand either in coils or with slab work. So each piece is unique - but they all sit well together.

"I make pieces that I hope are inspirational, but also practical. Not so special that they become too precious, but useful and enjoyable."

The group that always draw many visitors to the village, Art More Lovely, are next door to Fleur at Heyford House. They will be showing the work of nine artists, as well as offering their popular teas, cakes and light lunches in the garden.

Among two new artists joining this year is Katherine Pout, from Rousham, who uses bold colours and designs in her paper artworks. "I cut everything intricately by hand with a scalpel blade on card," she says. "Some pieces are three dimensional." Dirk Pretorius, who works in oil, is another newcomer; while Fredrica Craig, who has exhibited many times in London and Oxfordshire, is making a welcome return.

Nine artists will be showing with "Art More Lovely" at Heyford House.

The other regulars are Kath Fotheringham, who draws landscape and wildlife in charcoal; Jemima Brooke-Little, who paints striking, colourful pictures in oils; Merlin Brooke-Little, who makes collage, sculpture and art from obsolete items; Genny Early and Tony Davis who specialise in art and design pieces for indoors and out; and Claire Fyfe Jackson, who makes small flower sculptures and decorations from recycled metal, plus semi-abstract art.

All three venues will be open May 17, 18, 23, 24, 25 and 26.

Dave Watts' gallery at 102 Freehold Street OX25 5NT is open from 11am to 5.30 pm (and on May 22 from 2-6pm.)

Fleur Enser's studio at The Old Rickyard, Church Lane OX25 5NZ is open from 11am to 6pm.

Art More Lovely at Heyford House, 13 Church Lane OX25 5NZ are open from 11am to 5pm.

Artist Dave Watts in his pop-up Wash House gallery.