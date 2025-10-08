Electronic extravaganza at the Apothecary Tap, Banbury
SYNTHANASIA are Banbury’s authentic all-iconic electronic synth band, blending synthpop, new wave, synthwave and synthrock into a high-energy live experience. A true labour of love, they are known for celebrating the iconic sounds of the past, but this show mainly showcases their own original material, delivering a show that transports audiences straight to the heart of the synth era.
Analogue, Electronic, Whatever (AEW) use castaway sounds and recycled equipment to create a unique balance between pop structures and experimentation. The warm, immersive music explores themes of childhood, the natural world, industrialism, and the history of pop music, blending vintage textures with inventive soundscapes.
Wundabyte delivers point-blank digital punk pop, combining restless energy with agitated, cutting-edge audio. The high-octane electronic sound fuses punk attitude with futuristic textures, promising an unforgettable live experience.
This is a must-see evening for fans of electronic music, featuring three of Banbury’s most innovative acts under one roof.
Doors 7pm | Free Entry | 18+.