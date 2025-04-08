Dozens of stalls and music line-up announced for Banbury's Taste of Spring food festival
The Taste of Spring miniature food festival is the first of the Banbury Town Council’s free events to take place this year.
It will feature a selection of local and further afield food vendors offering visitors delicious foods and drinks.
Many of the dishes on offer at the festival will have a seasonal theme to welcome the start of British summertime.
Alongside the food available, this year’s event will feature a lineup of talented local musicians to keep the crowds entertained while they enjoy their meals.
The musical line-up for the event includes Beverley Grey, Dave Arrowsmith, Dom James Jr, Leighton Tongue, David Walls and Fade to Grey.
They will all be appearing on the Banbury Music Mix Radio’s stage between 10.30am and 4.15pm.
A spokesperson for the town council said: “Taste of Spring is one of a number of Banbury Town Council events designed to bring locals and
visitors alike into Market Place and the wider town centre.
“As well as food and drink stalls, guests can drop in to visit a number of businesses up and down the High Street and other areas, all of which will
be operating throughout the event.”
Taste of Spring will take place on the Market Place this Sunday, April 13 from 10.30am until 4.30pm.
For more information about the town council’s upcoming events, visit the website: https://www.banbury.gov.uk/
