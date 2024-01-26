Discover your future at a Banbury and Bicester College Spring 2024 Open Event

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Activate Learning are excited to welcome visitors on site to showcase their extensive range of programmes at Banbury and Bicester College during the Spring 2024 Open Event on Wednesday 7 February from 4:30–7:30pm.

Come and listen to various subject area presentations on offer to visitors at the campus on Broughton Road, as well as:

Meeting current students and learning more about day-to-day life at college

Attending the Introduction to College presentation, led by the Group Director of Banbury and Bicester College

Discovering GCSE, business, accounting, travel and tourism, science and forensics programmes

Learning about Access to Higher Education programmes that can offer a fast-track route into university

Talking with T Level employers to learn more about T Level programmes and their opportunities

Discovering Apprenticeship programmes and their benefits at the Activate Apprenticeships talk during National Apprenticeship Week 2024

Attending beauty therapy, hairdressing and media makeup demos

Seeing creativity come to life within the art and design, media, music and performing arts facilities

Experiencing a realistic hospital setting as you visit the state-of-the-art care suite

Touring construction, carpentry, engineering and motor vehicle workshops

Discussing how to improve your English skills or support programmes if you have special educational needs

Activate Learning staff will be available to discuss your options and plan out a learning pathway that works for you. Careers Advisors will also be on hand to chat to if you are undecided or need expert, independent advice.

The friendly Student Services team will be able to discuss bursaries and financial support that may be available to you.

You will be able to explore the excellent facilities, talk through all your options and even submit your application early to guarantee your place for next year!

Why choose Banbury and Bicester College?

At Activate Learning, students are supported in developing the skills they need to succeed in the workplace. College learning programmes lead directly into sustainable career options, and the college can help you identify where your studies can take you.

Harry Watts is currently studying a Business Level 3 Extended Diploma at Banbury and Bicester College.

He said: “Attending the Open Event provided me with a good insight into what was available for me at Banbury and Bicester College.

“The environment at college suits my study needs, and my tutor has helped me further to specialise in what I want to do in the future, whilst giving me great course-related knowledge that will be useful in my career.