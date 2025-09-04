Discover the architecture of Stowe House for Heritage Open Days

Take a tour and see inside Stowe's Marble Saloon, inspired by the Pantheon.

This September, Stowe House will open its doors and screens as part of the nationwide Heritage Open Days festival, inviting visitors to explore the extraordinary architectural story of one of Britain’s most remarkable country houses.

Designed and developed over centuries, Stowe House is the work of some of the most influential architects in British history. Sir John Vanbrugh and James Gibbs laid the early foundations in the 1720s, before William Kent and Giacomo Leoni left their mark with bold Palladian flourishes. Later, Robert Adam and Vincenzo Valdre added neoclassical detail, while Sir John Soane, William Cleare and Giovanni Battista Borra shaped the interiors with inventive design and decoration. The result is a building that reflects the changing fashions of the 18th century, a place where visitors can trace the evolution of architectural taste through its walls, ceilings and grand spaces.

Anna McEvoy, Co-Director & House Custodian at Stowe House, explains: “Stowe’s architecture is a lesson in layers. Each architect brought a new vision, building on or challenging what had come before. What you see today is not just a house, but a dialogue across generations of designers, craftsmen and patrons. Heritage Open Days is the perfect opportunity for us to share that story.”

This year, there are two ways to experience Stowe House during Heritage Open Days:

An aerial view of Stowe House.

Architectural Tours – 15 September, 11:00am-4:30pm

Step inside Stowe House and discover its remarkable architecture through a series of free taster tours running every 30 minutes. Explore key spaces including the grand South Front, the dramatic Marble Saloon, and the richly decorated North Hall, before emerging onto the North Front to appreciate the building’s scale and design in its landscape setting. Along the way, guides will reveal how celebrated each contributed to shaping the house we see today. As Stowe House is also a working school, numbers on tours are limited. Booking online is essential, though some spaces may be available on the day on a first come basis.

Virtual Heritage Open Day – 12-21 September

For those unable to attend in person, Stowe House will be sharing a series of behind-the-scenes films on its Facebook page. The videos will include conservation in action, from cleaning chandeliers high above the Blue Room to the restoration of delicate plasterwork, as well as a look inside the Gothic Library and a chance to see recent acquisitions up close. Archive highlights will also be shared, giving viewers a glimpse of treasures normally kept out of sight.

The video series will take you into the collection at Stowe House.

Stowe House is located near Buckingham, within easy reach of Milton Keynes, Northampton and Oxford. Stowe House Preservation Trust is an independent charity and relies upon your support to preserve and protect this special piece of British heritage. You can help its restoration by enjoying refreshments on the day, purchasing a souvenir or one of the fascinating books about Stowe’s transformation, by donating and planning a return visit. For more information, go online to www.stowehouse.org

Heritage Open Days is England’s largest festival of history and culture; every year, thousands of volunteers and supporters organise events that allow us to discover hidden places and try out new experiences. Brought to you by the National Trust, supported by players of People’s Postcode Lottery and run by thousands of local organisations and volunteers, Heritage Open Days gives everyone free access to experiences and events across England, including access to many sites that usually charge for admission. For details and opening times, visit www.heritageopendays.org.uk