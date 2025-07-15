Discover 30 varieties of spectacular sunflowers - only 30 minutes from Banbury

A popular Northamptonshire farm is busy making the final preparations ahead of the launch of their new summer season. The Patch MK’s much-loved Fun and Flower Fields are set to burst back into life this summer, reopening on Friday 25th July 2025 with a spectacular mix of adventure, and discovery for all ages.

Located just outside Milton Keynes, The Patch MK invites visitors to step into the great outdoors and enjoy an unforgettable day among blooming sunflower and wildflower fields, larger-than-life attractions, and exciting new experiences, all included in general admission.

This summer, guests can run, play and laugh in the immersive Fun Fields, get lost in the iconic Maize Mazes and the mysterious Labyrinth of Illusions. New for 2025, visitors will also be able to meet some of the friendly animals who reside on the farm including lambs and cattle, you’ll even be able to come face-to-face with dinosaurs.

The Patch MK grow over thirty varieties of sunflower each year.

The highlight of any summer visit to The Patch MK is the chance to marvel at over thirty varieties of pick-your-own sunflowers and to be mesmerised by over fifty million wildflowers in full bloom. The annual blooms make The Patch MK one of the most vibrant and photogenic spots in the region. In addition to the usual pick your own sunflower offering, the farm’s flower fields will also host one of the summer’s largest outdoor art exhibitions as it hosts ‘The Last Footprint’. The new exhibition is an inspiring collection of eight giant sculptures of endangered animal species made from reclaimed timber amongst other recycled materials. The exhibition created by farmer Joseph Gurney and renowned international artisit, Erik Schmitz features awe-inspiring sculptures of species including Giant Panda, Black Rhino, Sumatran Elephants and Amur Leopards.

“The Fun and Flower Fields have become a summer tradition for so many families, and it’s always a pleasure to welcome back returning and new visitors each year. This year we’ve had almost 70% less rainfall than we would have expected to have by this time of year and this has made growing the flowers extremely difficult and has caused lots of sleepless nights” says Joseph Gurney of The Patch MK.

“Thankfully we had some rain last week and that has given the flowers a real boost ahead of our opening later this month. This year we’ve gone even bigger and better than ever, and the addition of The Last Footprint really does cement our position as a fun day out for the whole family. We’re combining everything people love about the countryside with bold new ideas that get people thinking, laughing, and connecting with nature.”

Dated-entry tickets must be pre-booked online in advance and are on sale now for dates throughout the school summer holiday season.

The Patch MK, located just miles from central Milton Keynes, is one of the region’s most popular seasonal destinations, welcoming thousands each year to its flower fields and family attractions, all hosted by fourth-generation farmers, the Gurney family.

Tickets for summer 2025, including full access to the Fun and Flower Fields and The Last Footprint sculpture trail, are now available at www.thepatchmk.co.uk.