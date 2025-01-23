Dementia or simply old age? Banbury care home to host free advice event

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

As part of a nationwide initiative, a care home near Banbury is inviting local people to its free dementia advice event.

On Tuesday 18th February, from 2.30pm-4.30pm, Care UK’s Seccombe Court, on Gardner Way, Adderbury, is inviting members of the community to a special event as part of The Big Dementia Conversation, a nationwide initiative designed to show people how to better understand common symptoms and live well with the condition.

While general awareness of the condition has improved, data from Care UK shows two thirds of people who have a relative living with dementia (62%) initially put their symptoms down to old age. Many Brits remain unaware of the ways older people can lead meaningful lives with the condition, prompting Care UK to relaunch its Big Dementia Conversation for the second year running.

The ‘Let’s talk about dementia’ session at Seccombe Court will be led by dementia champion, Steve Dumbrill, Customer Relations Manager, and will shine a light on some aspects of dementia that are often not talked about, including why a loved one might be behaving differently and what can be done to support them. Complimentary refreshments will also be provided.

A local care home is taking part in a nationwide initiative to help raise awareness of dementia

In addition to the event, the Banbury community can also visit a newly launched online advice hub. The hub includes in-depth conversations with families of people living with dementia, as well as expert advice from Care UK’s dementia specialists to learn how to reduce the risks and symptoms of the condition.

Wojciech Kuczkowski, General Manager at Seccombe Court, said: “Since we first opened the doors to our care home, we’ve been committed to making Banbury a more dementia-friendly place.

“We understand it can be overwhelming, especially when a loved one is first diagnosed, but we’re here to help. That’s why we’re taking part in the Big Dementia Conversation; we want to give people the tools they need to support a loved one with the condition.

“We are looking forward to welcoming local people to our event and helping to build a community-wide support network.”

For more information on Seccombe Court, or to book a place at the event, please call Customer Relations Manager Steve Dumbrill on 01295 298 795, or email [email protected]

To support people who may be experiencing symptoms of dementia or their loved ones, Care UK has set up a free helpline and advice hub. To find out more, please visit: careuk.com/bigdementiaconversation

Designed to enable residents to live active and fulfilled lives, while also promoting independence, Seccombe Court incorporates plenty of space for hobby and leisure activities, and has its own cinema, hair and beauty salon and café. The home provides full-time residential care, dementia care, nursing care and short-term respite care.

More information can be found at careuk.com/seccombe-court