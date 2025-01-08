Dementia or simply old age? Banbury care home to host free advice event

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

As part of a nationwide initiative, a care home in Banbury is inviting local people to its free dementia advice event.

Sign up to our daily Banbury Guardian Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Banbury Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On Wednesday 5th February from 2-4pm, Care UK’s Highmarket House, on North Bar Place, is inviting members of the community to a special event as part of The Big Dementia Conversation, a nationwide initiative designed to show people how to better understand common symptoms and live well with the condition.

While general awareness of the condition has improved, data from Care UK shows two thirds of people who have a relative living with dementia (62%) initially put their symptoms down to old age. Many Brits remain unaware of the ways older people can lead meaningful lives with the condition, prompting Care UK to relaunch its Big Dementia Conversation for the second year running.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The ‘Adjusting to a Diagnosis of Dementia’ session at Highmarket House will be led by dementia expert and CEO of Dementia Pathfinders Barbara Stephens, who will share insights into how a journey with dementia might unfold following a diagnosis and offer advice on how to live positively with dementia, while making emotional and practical adjustments along the way. Complimentary refreshments will also be available.

A local care home is taking part in a nationwide initiative to help raise awareness of dementia

In addition to the event, the Banbury community can also visit a newly launched online advice hub. The hub includes in-depth conversations with families of people living with dementia, as well as expert advice from Care UK’s dementia specialists to learn how to reduce the risks and symptoms of the condition.

Highmarket House was recently recognised by the Veteran Friendly Framework for its high standards of person-centred care for veterans. To achieve the Veteran Friendly status, homes are required to meet eight standards, including noting Armed Forces status within care plans; addressing social isolation; and signposting to support services, such as their local Royal British Legion branch, and other charities that provide support for veterans or partners of veterans.

Francesca Cowley, Home Manager at Highmarket House, said: “Most people will be affected by dementia in their lifetime – whether it’s through a loved one’s diagnosis or their own.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We know just how much of a difference expert guidance can make, which is why we’re looking forward to welcoming Barbara Stephens to Highmarket House for the Big Dementia Conversation. She'll be able to provide guidance for carers, while offering insight into what it’s like to live with the condition.

“We’d like to encourage those interested to book their space to avoid missing out.”

For more information on Highmarket House and to book a place at the event, please call Customer Relations Manager Michaela Jones on 01295 297596, or email [email protected]

To support people who may be experiencing symptoms of dementia or their loved ones, Care UK has set up a free helpline and advice hub.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

To find out more, please visit: careuk.com/bigdementiaconversation

Highmarket House is a state-of-the-art care home which provides full-time residential, nursing, dementia and short-term respite care. The care home incorporates space for hobby and leisure activities and includes its own cinema, hair salon and café.

For more general information, visit careuk.com/highmarket-house