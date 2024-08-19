Delayed start to Banbury Cross Indoor Bowls Club Winter Season 2024/25

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Cherwell District Council have said that the tenure of The Mill at Woodgreen Leisure Centre is to be extended to the end of September to allow for completion of the works at The Mill's own centre. See below the statement from the chair of the Banbury Cross Indoor Bowls Club Committee.

The Committee of Banbury Cross Indoor Bowls Club have responded to the news from Cherwell District Council that the tenure of The Mill at Woodgreen Leisure Centre is to be extended to the end of September to allow for completion of the works at The Mill's own centre.

All members have been sent the full text of the club's reply to CDC, suffice to say that they are disappointed not to have been included in the decision making, only being informed after the event. The club are awaiting agreement of reimbursement of printing costs before their publicity for the new season can be distributed and the website will be updated as details are confirmed over the coming days.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Banbury Guardian Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Banbury Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Committee hope that the effect of the delayed start of two weeks will not seriously impact the work that they have been undertaking over the summer to grow the membership of the club and Woodgreen Leisure Centre should be open to receive membership applications to the club from Monday 30th September.

Andy WinterCommittee Chair