Dave the Dino roars into Castle Quay for a Jurassic-sized adventure!

Dino Discoveries at Castle Quay

Prepare for a Dino Discovery as Dave the Dino, a life-like roaming dinosaur, makes his first appearance at Castle Quay on Saturday, 5 July. This exciting event is being held in conjunction with the upcoming release of Jurassic World Rebirth and will be a day of dinosaur-themed fun for the whole family.

From 11am to 4pm, Dave the Dino will be stomping around Castle Quay, captivating audiences with his incredible presence. You'll have multiple opportunities to get up close and personal with Dave, as he'll be making appearances at 30-minute intervals throughout the time frame.

Hold onto your hats, because we've teamed up with The Light Cinema for an awesome competition! You could win our JURASSIC REBIRTH Package, which includes a family ticket to the film and a large combo with a collectable tin.

To enter, simply head over to our Facebook and Instagram pages and comment a dinosaur emoji on our competition post. Good luck!

"We are incredibly excited to welcome Dave the Dino to Castle Quay," said Liz Swift, Retail Liaison Manager. "This partnership with The Light Cinema for Jurassic World Rebirth is a fantastic opportunity to create a truly memorable experience for our visitors. We can't wait to see the smiles on everyone's faces as they encounter Dave!"

Don't miss out on this incredible chance to meet Dave the Dino! Keep a close eye on Castle Quay's social media channels for more updates and exciting details about this roaring good time.