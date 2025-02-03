Craig David to bring massive TS5 party to The Warwick Sessions

The latest headliner has been announced for The Warwick Sessions, with Craig David bringing the party of the summer.

AEG Presents has announced Craig David presents TS5 announced for the flagship concert series on Saturday 5th July. Tickets go on general sale at 10am Friday 7th February.

The Warwick Sessions is a series of concerts bringing global names from the world of pop to the Midlands. 2025’s season is bigger than ever, presenting previously announced headliners Elbow (Sunday 6th July), The Stranglers (Friday 4th July), Train (Wednesday 2nd July) and Beverley Knight and Will Young (Thursday 3rd July) to the star-studded event at St Nicholas’ Park near one of the UK’s most historic sites, Warwick Castle.

TS5 - which sold out 2024’s The Castle Sessions, Warwick - started out as the most exclusive pre-party hosted by Craig at his penthouse home in Miami. Craig’s set combines massive old skool anthems from R&B to Swing beat, to Garage and Bashment, whilst merging current chart-topping House hits. With Craig’s amazing ability to sing, MC and work the crowd while DJing, TS5 has grown and grown.

Craig David

Craig David said: “I’m absolutely buzzing to bring my TS5 party to The Warwick Sessions this year! The Castle Sessions was incredible last year, and we’re going to turn it up another level this summer – pure vibes, big tunes, and that TS5 energy.”

During his solo career, Craig has sold more than 15 million albums, enjoying 14 Top 10 hits and achieving multi-platinum status in more than 20 countries. This month, he released a new RnB single, 'Solo', saying: "'SOS' is all about that moment of feeling vulnerable, yet ready and open to taking a risk, a leap of faith to let someone know you are finally ready to let love in, however scary it may feel." But he is no stranger to the DJ life, having started out as a DJ working the UK club circuit.

After posting exclusive sets on Soundcloud, gathering thousands of listens every week, TS5’s popularity quickly hit the UK, with Capital and Kiss broadcasting Craig’s sets on a Friday and Saturday night. The show gives listeners an hour window into the exclusive TS5 party played live from Miami.

Following a five-date sell-out tour of Australia, in October 2015, TS5 was picked up by radio stations around the world. In under a year, Craig’s TS5 live nights became the most sought after in London. Tickets to the first TS5 headline show at Oslo Hackney in London in July 2015, sold out in minutes, and shows at Shapes Hackney and Koko in Camden followed. A show at Brixton Academy sold 5,000 tickets in under 3 minutes.

In 2016 a record-breaking 25,000 people packing out the Sonic Stage at Glastonbury, and the following year Criag brought TS5 to over 100,000 people on the world-famous Pyramid Stage, as well as selling out London’s O2 arena twice.

TS5 is now a globally recognised party brand having toured the world, including, Australia, US, Japan, Dubai, Bali, Malaysia, Hong Kong and Europe.