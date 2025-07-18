Countryfile’s Adam Henson to share “Tales from The Bar” at Hook Norton Brewery in aid of Ukraine

Local residents and fans of the countryside are in for a treat this August as renowned farmer, author, and beloved Countryfile presenter Adam Henson is set to appear at Hook Norton Brewery for a special evening. The event, "Tales from The Bar," will take place on Saturday, August 9th, at 7 PM in the brewery's Malthouse Kitchen Bar.

This marks the third instalment of the popular "Tales from The Bar" series, offering attendees a unique opportunity to hear firsthand from one of Britain's most cherished farming personalities. Henson is expected to share captivating stories from his diverse career and amusing anecdotes, promising an engaging and memorable night.

Tickets for this exclusive event are priced at £30 per person and include a delicious supper.

Beyond an evening of fascinating conversation and food, the event holds a significant charitable purpose. All proceeds will go to NOXAID, a dedicated organization committed to supporting and providing essential aid to the people of Ukraine.

About Adam Henson

Adam Henson currently oversees the Cotswold Farm Park, a popular attraction originally established by his father, which now welcomes over 70,000 visitors annually. Alongside Duncan Andrews, Henson co-manages the extensive 1,600-acre Bemborough Farm estate. Their operations encompass cultivating various crops like wheat, spring barley, and oilseed rape, in addition to managing a flock of 350 commercial ewes and a diverse array of rare farm animal breeds.

Henson's journey into television began in 2001 when he successfully auditioned for a presenting role on BBC's flagship rural affairs programme, Countryfile. Since then, he has become a familiar and trusted face across various BBC productions, including Countryfile Summer Diaries and Inside Out. His deep agricultural expertise has also seen him contribute to BBC Radio 4's On Your Farm and Farming Today, and he famously co-presented Lambing Live with Kate Humble. More recently, his presenting portfolio has expanded to include events such as BBC's Gardener's World Live.

About NOXAIDUK

NOXAIDUK has been providing crucial assistance to the Ukrainian people for over a year. Their impactful work involves acquiring older 4x4 vehicles, trucks, ambulances, and fire engines. These vehicles are then meticulously loaded with vital humanitarian aid before being personally driven by volunteers to Lviv, Ukraine. Upon arrival, both the vehicles and their contents are handed over directly to those in desperate need. NOXAIDUK operates solely on donations, emphasizing that community support is essential for them to continue their invaluable efforts.

This special evening promises to be a wonderful blend of entertainment and philanthropy, offering attendees the chance to enjoy a memorable experience while contributing to a truly vital cause.

